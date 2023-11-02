HEAD TOPICS

B.C.-based company orders Canada’s first electric vertical-takeoff aircraft

GlobalNational1 min.

Vancouver-based Helijet International has ordered Canada's first electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, built by Vermont-based BETA Technologies. Neetu Garcha explains what eVTOLs can do, how they could be a key part of aviation's future, and when the first one could soar through Canadian airspace.

News Source

GLOBALNATIONAL

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: B.C.-based Helijet orders first electric vertical-takeoff aircraftVICTORIA — A British Columbia helicopter airline says it's placed Canada's first order for an electric vertical-takeoff aircraft to add to its passenger and cargo fleet.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: B.C.-based Helijet orders first electric vertical-takeoff aircraftVICTORIA — A British Columbia helicopter airline says it's placed Canada's first order for an electric vertical-takeoff aircraft to add to its passenger and cargo fleet.
Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: B.C.-based Helijet orders first electric vertical-takeoff aircraftThe ALIA has wings, four drone-like horizontal rotors that allow it to take off like a helicopter, and a propeller at the back for thrust.
Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: B.C.’s HeliJet buys electric vertical-takeoff aircraftHelijet International has placed what it says is Canada's first order for an electric vertical-takeoff aircraft to add to its current fleet of passenger and cargo helicopters.
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: B.C. to get Canada’s first electric helicopter-like aircraftHeliJet announces advanced cleaner-powered air mobility machine in Victoria
Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: New eVTOL Aircraft Offers Potential for Emergency Response Services in B.C.Helijet International president Danny Sitnam says the ALIA aircraft built by Vermont-based BETA Technologies will allow quicker, quieter and more efficient landings and takeoffs from hospitals and other emergency zones.
Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕