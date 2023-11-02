B.C.-based company orders Canada’s first electric vertical-takeoff aircraft

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
BURNABYNOW_NEWS: B.C.-based Helijet orders first electric vertical-takeoff aircraftVICTORIA — A British Columbia helicopter airline says it's placed Canada's first order for an electric vertical-takeoff aircraft to add to its passenger and cargo fleet.
TIMESCOLONIST: B.C.-based Helijet orders first electric vertical-takeoff aircraftThe ALIA has wings, four drone-like horizontal rotors that allow it to take off like a helicopter, and a propeller at the back for thrust.
PGCITIZEN: New eVTOL Aircraft Offers Potential for Emergency Response Services in B.C.Helijet International president Danny Sitnam says the ALIA aircraft built by Vermont-based BETA Technologies will allow quicker, quieter and more efficient landings and takeoffs from hospitals and other emergency zones.
