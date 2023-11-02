B.C. and Tahltan Nation sign agreement requiring consent for changes to mine

The Red Chris property spans more than 230 square kilometres and is 80 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C."It is a long-overdue step forward in our evolving co-governance relationship. It sets a precedent and signifies the importance of real consent in project amendments," he says in the statement.

"Reconciliation and economic development can indeed coexist, guided by strong environmental, social and governance standards, as envisioned by the Tahltan people," he adds. Environment Minister George Heyman says the nation and the province have built a strong partnership that supports economic certainty for projects and provides regulatory clarity, while protecting the environment for future generations.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says the province is tangibly demonstrating that respect for Indigenous self-determination benefits all of B.C."Our governments and industry are working to uphold Tahltan jurisdiction and advance reconciliation."

