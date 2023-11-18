Award-winning photographer and marine conservationist brings new program to Calgary

That’s why the award-winning photographer and marine conservationist spends months each year travelling and speaking for series like National Geographic Live. He brings his newest program, Andy Mann: From Summit to Sea, via Arts Commons Presents to the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Nov. 19 and 20.For the past decade, Mann has been documenting marine life in all seven oceans but it was not the vocation he originally chose for himself.

He trained to be a marine biologist but, at age 23 and barely out of college, he discovered rock climbing, and made it his career for almost a decade. “I loved documenting adventure and that’s what rock climbing afforded me. It brought me to the top of some of the tallest mountains in the world. I thought that would be my life, but that changed in 2013 when National Geographic sent me to Franz Josef Land in Russia to document a marine expeditio





