As the United States embarks on generational infrastructure improvement, there’s lessons to be learned from both sides of the border. Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) president and CEO Lisa Mitchell moderated a session titled Awakening Giant: How the U.S.

is Transforming its Infrastructure and What that Means for Canada at the annual P3 conference recently in Toronto, with Goldman Sachs vice-president Christopher Elmore, BTY Group director Marie Foley and Kiewit Development senior vice-president Lawren Green as panellists. While the title of the session reflects the common attitude that U.S. industrial activity dwarfs that of Canada, with P3 procurement the reality is more complex. “The broadest takeaway is do you want a smaller, high probability pipeline like Canada, or a gigantic but low-probability pipeline like the U.S.?” Elmore asked. “Although the U.S. market is enormous in (terms of) traditional and alternative delivery, it’s also 50 different markets and lots of different markets within each stat

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVCALGARY: More Women Than Men Have Died from COVID-19 in Canada, Statistics Canada Report ShowsA new report from Statistics Canada reveals that more women than men have died from COVID-19 in Canada . The report states that women accounted for 54% of COVID-19 deaths in the country, despite making up a slightly smaller proportion of the population. The report also highlights the impact on non-immigrants aged 85 and older, suggesting that the high concentration of deaths in long-term care homes may be a contributing factor. This finding explains why Canada initially diverged from global trends, where more men were dying from the virus. The report emphasizes that over 80% of the earliest COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care homes, significantly higher than the average in other OECD countries. Additionally, individuals aged 85 and older accounted for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada .

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Gas Station Giant's Shares Reach New High as CEO Announces Increased TargetsShares of gas station giant hit a new 52-week high as CEO announces increased profit and cash flow targets for next year. The company plans to earn $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, rising to $2.5 billion in 2028. $6 billion in cumulative cash flow expected from 2024 to 2028.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Giant Bird Spotted Swimming in Australian OceanA giant bird was seen swimming in the ocean before coming ashore in Queensland, Australia, surprising beachgoers. The bird, identified as a cassowary, is known for its powerful kicks and is considered one of the most dangerous birds. Approximately 4,000 cassowaries live in the wild in Queensland.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Increase in Wildfire Danger and Health Impacts in CanadaData from the 2023 Report of the Lancet Countdown reveals a significant increase in wildfire danger and related health impacts in Canada . The average Canadian experienced over two days of exposure to very high or extremely high wildfire danger, marking a 116% increase compared to a historical baseline. The president of the CMA warns that the effects of climate change have been particularly severe in 2023, emphasizing the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gases to mitigate future consequences.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Canada's Housing Market Slows Down in October Canada 's housing market has gone into winter hibernation early this year, the group that represents realtors said Wednesday, with new data for October showing fewer sales, fewer new listings, and selling prices mostly flat.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Alberta government considers leaving Canada Pension PlanThe Alberta government is considering leaving the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and setting up its own program. The government believes that the federal government is disadvantaging Alberta in various ways and trying to destroy its energy industry. The debate on CPP-exit was launched by the government on Sept. 21.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »