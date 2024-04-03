Avian Influenza Cases Expected to Rise as Migratory Birds Return to P.E.I.

As winter turns to spring and migratory birds return in droves to P.E.I., avian diseases, such as avian influenza, are expected to be on the rise. “It became a very common diagnoses we were making in 2022, so since 2022 we have been seeing it regularly,” Dr. Megan Jones, a veterinary pathologist and the regional director of the Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative for the Atlantic Canada region, told SaltWire on March 25.

The co-operative has been testing dead birds regularly for avian influenza since 2005. No avian influenza was found in P.E.I. until 2021, when a major spike was recorded in avian deaths. The first cases were found in in late 2021 in gulls flying from Newfoundland and Labrador to P.E.I.. It was later found in other migratory birds, as well as in birds that spend the winter in the province

