Average Rent for Condos in GTA Falls, Affordability Remains a Concern

The average rent for a condo in the GTA fell 5.7% on a quarterly basis in Q4 2023, according to new data from Urbanation. However, the falling prices did not improve affordability. The average rent was $3.97 per square foot or $2,821 per month for a 710 sq. ft. unit. This marked the largest quarterly rent reduction since 2010. On an annual basis, average condo rents rose 4.5% in Q4, a slower pace compared to the previous year.

The decline was likely a response to the surging rents in the preceding two quarters, which reached a record high of $4.21 psf in Q3





