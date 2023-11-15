Average Asking Rent in Canada Hits New Highs for Six Consecutive Months

The average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached $2,178 last month, a 9.9 per cent year-over-year increase and continuing a trend that has seen asking rents hit new highs for six months in a row. That's according to the latest rental price report released by Rentals.ca and Urbanation, analyzing monthly listings from the former's network. The findings show while October's annual rate of rent growth in Canada was down from the 11.

1 per cent jump in September, it still marked the second fastest annual increase of the past seven months. On a monthly basis, average asking rents increased 1.4 per cent in October, a slight decrease from the monthly gains of 1.5 per cent in September and 1.8 per cent in August, which was attributed to seasonal factors. The average cost of a one-bedroom unit in October was $1,906, up 14 per cent from the same month in 2022, while the average asking price for a two-bedroom was $2,255, up 11.8 per cent annually, according to the repor

