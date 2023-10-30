Automakers Cut Over 141,000 Vehicles from Global Production Due to Microchip Shortages

Automakers cut 141,506 vehicles from their global production plans over the past five weeks because of microchip shortages, according to the latest estimate by AutoForecast Solutions.

Chinese assembly plants have been most impacted by the shortage since the forecasting firm’s Sept. 22 estimate, dropping about 57,700 vehicles from factory schedules. Companies cut about 51,600 vehicles from production plans at European factories during the period and about 26,400 at North American plants. About 2,900 vehicles were cut in Asia outside of China, with roughly the same number removed from locations in South America.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates that between now and the end of the year, just over 74,600 more vehicles will be cut from plans worldwide as the effects of the long supply chain shortage wane. “While the chip shortage remains and will likely remain in some form through next year and possibly beyond, the ability for many manufacturers around the world to hit their targets is growing,” said Sam Fiorani, AutoForecast Solutions vice president of global vehicle forecasting. headtopics.com

