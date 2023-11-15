Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen Vehicle

Auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year with Honda CR-Vs as the most stolen vehicle in the province, according to a recent report. Honda CR-V SUVs were the most stolen vehicle in Ontario last year, with 2,684 cars stolen. They were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall, with over 5,600 thefts last year.

“Auto thefts in 2022 reached historical highs, with Ontario increasing by 48 per cent and Quebec up 50 per cent, putting Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade,” a news release by the company states. “Auto theft is more than an insurance problem; it is a serious issue that is threatening public safety. The proceeds from auto theft are known to fund organized crime and terrorism, both domestically and internationally.”with an estimated $60 million during a year-long investigation into the thefts of cars and catalytic converters in the city’s west en

