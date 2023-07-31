Autistic Teen Sets Jenga Stacking Records

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.That penchant for putting things on top of things has made Maxwell, a Grade 10 student at Jackson Secondary, theholder for stacking Jenga blocks (1,840) and Jenga Giant blocks (900).

And his stacking story is now at the heart the new Hallmark movie“I just loved stacking them and building these symmetrical towers,” said Maxwell, who is on the autism spectrum. “I have great hand-eye co-ordination. I really do have magic hands.” Maxwell’s stepdad explained during a phone call with Maxwell and his mother, Kelly Murray, that two of the features of autistic children are stacking things and focusing on tasks. “It really was a match made in heaven for him,” said David Murray. “He liked to design and stack and build things.” Maxwell, who was diagnosed with autism when he was seven years old, locked into a Jenga set when he was six. He broke his firs

