Authorities Warn Public to Avoid Victoria Neighbourhood After Cougar Sighting

Authorities in Victoria are warning the public to avoid a section of the city's Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood after an adult cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday. Victoria police and B.C. conservation officers say the cat was last sighted near the intersection of Gorge and Jutland roads around 6 a.m., and say pedestrians should avoid walking through the area. Police had located the cougar an hour earlier in the 400 block of Garbally Road.
Officers used the loudspeakers on their patrol cars to warn cyclists and pedestrians of the animal's presence. "While uncommon, cougars have occasionally wandered into urban areas in Victoria in the past," the BC Conservation Officer Service said in an email to CTV News. "The public is asked to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray."Anyone who sees a cougar that poses a threat to public safety can report the encounter to conservation officers at 1-877-952-727
