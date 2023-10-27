Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting

All those who died have been identified, a spokesperson for the state medical examiner's office said Friday. She said victims ranged in age from 14 to 76, but did not release their names.Nearly two days after the shooting, law enforcement officials gave no indication that they have any leads on Robert Card's whereabouts.

A gun was found in Card's car, which was discovered at a boat ramp, and federal agents were testing it to determine if it was used in the shooting, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Authorities have said publicly that the shooter used at least one rifle.

Federal agents conducted several searches of properties associated with Card on Thursday, collecting a number of items, including electronics, the officials said. Investigators are also analyzing Card's financial information and reviewing his social media posts, writings and his mental health history, they said. headtopics.com

Authorities say Card, 40, who has firearms training, opened fire at a bar and a bowling alley Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Bowdoin. Wednesday's shootings left 18 people dead and 13 wounded, three of whom were hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. Sixteen of the dead were males and two were female, Lindsey Chasteen of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner wrote in an email.

The manager of the youth bowling league vowed that the league would survive despite the devastating grief members were feeling. Police were sorting through at least 530 tips since the shootings. Crime scene technicians were still gathering evidence at the bar and bowling alley. Dozens of officers spent Thursday at Card family land. After several hours they left with state police saying it was unclear whether the suspect had ever been at the location. headtopics.com

Read more:

CTVNews »

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

‘This is a dark day for Maine’: State governor calls for healing after mass shootingIn an update on Thursday, Maine governor Janet Mills said that she was “profoundly saddened” to report that 18 were killed and 13 injured following a mass shooting in the city of Lewiston the night before. “This is a dark day for Maine,” Mills added at the briefing. Read more ⮕

Maine shooting: Search for mass killing suspect continues into third dayHundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people in the town of Lewiston. Read more ⮕