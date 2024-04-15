Author's Near-Death Experiences and Confronting Mortality

The author and her husband, Bruce, in Hanover, New Hampshire, in 1984, just a few months before their son was born and she experienced her first near-death experience.As I stared at a Halloween-like picture of my own skull, including gaping eye and nose sockets, I shivered, shocked by the no-nonsense view of what lay beneath my skin.

We didn’t breeze through. Later, I learned that a man with no license, driving an SUV with no registration, plowed through the intersection, crossed into our lane, and smashed into us head-on. Based on the damage caused by the impact, his car had to be going more than 40 miles an hour. The collision turned our Volvo into rubble. The airbag hit my husband, breaking his glasses and cutting his forehead.

Over the years I’ve become weepy when I remember my strong resistance to returning. Maybe the source of my tears is rooted in guilt, that my reluctance to return to my earthly body represents a betrayal of my loved ones, preferring the yellow pudding place to a continued life with them. Or maybe the weepiness is simply longing for the peace of that other home I felt.When I finally did return to my body, inexplicably, I felt no pain.

Once again, except to Bruce, I made no mention of those otherworldly experiences at the accident site. I wanted to protect my immediate family from knowing how close I’d come to death, so I didn’t mention details to them. In the weeks following the crash, I said nothing about my NDE to friends, still unsure of how to name and frame my experience.I am naturally a skeptical person.

As a child, I was told exactly what I should believe regarding what happens after you die. I grew up attending a tiny church mostly made up of my Protestant Italian American family members. My grandfather and uncle gave the sermons, my aunt led the singing, and my father served as a deacon.

Early this morning, out of the blue, a close friend texted me an Elizabeth Barrett Browning quote that beautifully summarizes my current feelings:

