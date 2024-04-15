Author's Decision to Go Rogue from Pregnant Friend's Gift Registry

Just like today’s post’s author, who decided to go rogue from their pregnant friend ’s gift registry simply because they couldn’t afford the stuff there. And, well, the situation turned out to be quite an upsetting one.An author’s pregnant friend ’s gift registry involved a price error – the baby bouncer actually cost $88 instead of $30, as stated in the wishlist
So, the OP got a gift registry for their friend’s upcoming baby. And there was a baby bouncer, which was listed for $30. But when the author clicked the link, it turned out to be $88, which is quite a differentbouncer that looked similar to the one on the list and actually cost $30, only it was of a different color and a different brand. And so, they let their friend know about the gift they bought.
The response was mixed. Some people said that the OP wasn’t a jerk and their provided justification is enough to understand their point of view, while others saw the situation the other way around. Yet, the majority of folks online decided that both of the parties involved were jerks. Thefriend was a jerk for getting so heated up and scolding her friend so rudely.
Pregnant Friend Gift Registry Affordability Disappointment Scolding Text
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globepolitics - 🏆 12. / 78 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »
Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »