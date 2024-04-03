Austrian central bank governor calls for end to ECB subsidy for commercial banks

The European Central Bank needs to stop subsidizing commercial banks and should cut interest payments on the piles of cash lenders got from the central bank on the cheap, Austrian central bank Governor Robert Holzmann said. Commercial banks are sitting on 3.2 trillion euros worth of excess liquidity, parking this at the ECB at a 4% rate, pushing the ECB and many of the euro zone's national central banks deep into the red.

"There’s no monetary policy reason why we should offer this subsidy," said Holzmann, who also sits on the ECB's 26-member Governing Council."It's not acceptable that the current structure puts major burden on the financial outcomes of central banks," Holzmann told Reuters in an interview. "We cannot run deficits without an end in sight, it can’t be the case." At the core of the issue is the ECB's large scale money printing operation, also known as quantitative easing, which was the hallmark of its stimulus efforts over the past decad

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECB's Holzmann warming to June rate cut but keeping an eye on FedThe European Central Bank could start cutting interest rates in June as inflation may fall quicker than expected but should not get too far ahead of its U.S....

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Europe could lower rates ahead of Fed, ECB's Holzmann saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

ECB tells banks to prepare for new types of riskExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Greek Banks Set for First Payouts Since 2008 on ECB ApprovalThe European Central Bank will allow Greek banks to make their first shareholder payouts in over a decade as the country emerges from a painful post-crisis restructuring.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Rick Steves: High culture and good living top of locals’ agenda in Austrian capitalCompared with most modern urban centres, the pace of life in the Austrian capital is slow.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Traders Bet BOE More Likely to Start Rate Cuts Than Fed or ECBTraders are betting the Bank of England could beat its European and US peers to interest-rate cuts, a turnaround from expectations it would be a laggard in 2024.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »