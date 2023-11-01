Australian Surfer Missing After Witnesses Say Massive Shark Grabbed Him In Waves

EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS has obtained exclusive video of a monster white pointer minutes after it mauled a surfer at Granite Rock, south of Streaky Bay. The latest in 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm |Local surfer Jeff Schmucker told the station that he jumped on a Jet Ski to try to find the man. While idling in the spot where children said they saw the man disappear, a massive great white shark started circling beside him.

“I knew the shark would come to me if I just turned the ski off, and within a minute, it was a big female, turned up at the side of the ski, and I just circled with it for about a half of dozen circles, figuring that there might be some evidence of a body close to the shark,” he toldthat he shared with local news media. He described it as around 4 meters in length, or 13 feet. He also recovered the lost surfer’s board, which he said had a large bite taken out of it.

The man was surfing in the water near Granites Beach, south of Streaky Bay, South Australia, when he vanished, police said.Local authorities said a search for the man resumed on Wednesday morning.“I’ve seen a shark in that exact spot before and exactly where he got hit,” Jack Martin, who said he witnessed the attack from a nearby cliff, told“I had one go under me a few years ago there … so there’s been plenty seen there before in that area.

Police Superintendent Paul Bahr told ABC News Australia that anyone entering the water needs to accept the risks. "It is generally well known that this is an area frequented by sharks, and big sharks," he said. "Anyone who is going to be surfing or taking to the water in this area really does need to be aware of the risks and I think, in the main, most people are."

