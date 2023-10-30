Australian Retail Sales Rise at Fastest Pace in Eight Months

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian retail sales rose at the fastest pace in eight months in September, suggesting some resilience in consumer spending which would add to the case for an interest rate hike as soon as next week.

Sales of A$35.9 billion were up 2.0% from a year earlier, picking up for the first time since August last year when the annual gains peaked at almost 20%. "The warmer-than-usual start to spring lifted turnover at departments stores, household goods and clothing retailers, with more spending on hardware, gardening, and clothing items," said Dorber.

The upside surprise in consumer spending bolsters the view that the Reserve Bank of Australia could resume its tightening as soon as next week by hiking by 25 basis points to 4.35%. If it does, that would come after four months of pauses. headtopics.com

"Sales have been resilient to higher interest rates and fast inflation over the past couple of months," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

