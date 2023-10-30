Australian Retail Sales Beat Expectations, Boosting Confidence in Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Australian retail sales surpassed expectations in September, an outcome that will likely boost the central bank’s confidence that the economy can withstand further interest rate increases.GM Hit With More Strikes While Stellantis Reaches Deal With UAW

The upbeat figures sent the rate-sensitive three-year government bond yield briefly rising while market expectations for an increase in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s key rate to 4.35% at the Nov. 7 meeting picked up to 72%, from 69% prior to the release.

“The September retail data today reinforces our view the economy is surprisingly resilient, and adds to the case to hike” next week, said George Tharenou, economist at UBS Group AG. “Indeed, if this continues, it adds to the risk of an additional RBA hike of 25 basis points to 4.60% in Feb-24.” headtopics.com

The ABS pointed to a warmer-than-usual start to spring for September’s retail sales rise and added that the release of a new iPhone model also boosted spending.While the gain was the largest since January, subdued spending for most of 2023 means that underlying growth in retail sales remains historically low, according to Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

Slowing consumption has been a factor in the RBA’s five rate pauses this year so far. Retail sales tend to be an important consideration in rate decisions given that consumption accounts for roughly 60% of gross domestic product. headtopics.com

