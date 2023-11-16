Australian Model Christian Wilkins Sparks Outrage with Sheer Outfit at ARIA Awards

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Australian model Christian Wilkins ’ sheer outfit sparked quite the outrage among people who tuned in on Wednesday (November 15) to watch the ARIA Awards. The son of famous entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins showed up on the red carpet of the event awarding Australian musicians wearing a see-through outfit.

Viewers weren’t concerned about Christian potentially catching a cold, but were rather offended at the ensemble, which left little to the imagination. A video shared by the ARIA Awards on its official YouTube channel showed the 28-year-old alongside his co-host, Australian radio presenter Bridget Hustwaite, who was wearing an adorable electric pink dress with ruffles, leading the event. And despite some viewers praising the duo for their professionalism, with a person commending their ability to “put the artists in the spotlight rather than themselves,” others were more focused on condemning Christian’s attir





