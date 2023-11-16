Australian job gains remain strong while unemployment edges up. China housing gloom worsens as prices fall most in eight years. Israel latest: troops enter Gaza hospital, US frustration builds. China Huarong buys 5% stake in Citic for $1.74 billion. Binance to start Thai crypto exchange with billionaire Sarath. Swedish fund Alecta referred to police over Heimstaden stake. Japan's exports rise at slower pace amid fragile recovery. New Zealand houses taking less time to sell as buyers emerge.

'Weird' muni bond for Virginia tire recycler offers juicy yield, no risk. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Nearly 7 million Canadians struggled with hunger amid rising inflationNearly seven million Canadians struggled with hunger last year, with some “going without food for days” amid rising inflation, says a Statistics Canada study. In 2022, 18 per cent of families in Canada reported experiencing food insecurity within the previous 12 months - up from 16 per cent in 2021, Statistics Canada says in its report, released Tuesday.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

GLOBEPOLİTİCS: Lost Canadians fear being forced to leave their homelandPeople make their way to the U.S. border via the Peace Bridge, connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls N.Y., on Nov. 8, 2021. Meredyth Cowling’s family settled in Niagara in the 1700s, and she still lives in the family’s farmhouse, tending its remaining 10 acres of land. She speaks proudly of her forebears’ ties to the area, from her English ancestors who moved north after the U.S. War of Independence to immigrants from Germany who helped to build the city of Niagara Falls, including several of its hotels. Now in her 70s, she says her sons want to continue to live in their small pocket of Ontario, as six generations have done before them. But they worry Canada’s citizenship rules may force them to leave the country.

Source: globepolitics | Read more »

OTTAWASUNCOM: At Least Seven Canadians Killed in Hamas Attacks in IsraelFriends, family and government officials have confirmed that at least seven Canadians were killed when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Global Affairs Canada has said an eighth person with deep ties to Canada, who was not a citizen, also died.

Source: ottawasuncom | Read more »

CP24: Two-thirds of Canadians have negative impression of Trudeau, half want him to resign: surveyAlmost two in three Canadians have a negative impression of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and half want him to resign before the next election, a new survey suggests.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Canadians with disabilities missing out on potential tax savingsSome Canadians with disabilities don’t apply to receive the disability tax credit (DTC) because they believe they won’t be approved. But they could be leaving significant money on the table if they do, in fact, qualify.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Giant Bird Spotted Swimming in Australian OceanA giant bird was seen swimming in the ocean before coming ashore in Queensland, Australia, surprising beachgoers. The bird, identified as a cassowary, is known for its powerful kicks and is considered one of the most dangerous birds. Approximately 4,000 cassowaries live in the wild in Queensland.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »