Australian gold miner Regis produces 111,400 ounces in Sept qtr, reiterates FY guidance

(Kitco News) - Regis Resources (ASX: RRL), fourth largest Australian gold producer on the ASX, yesterday reported that the company produced 111,400 ounces in the September 2023 quarter, in line with plan.

The company’s gold sales for the quarter were 106,600 ounces at an average price of A$2,560/oz (including hedging impact) for sale receipts of A$273M. Regis said it generated total operating cash flow of A$97M (after hedge loss of A$41M), being A$67M from Duketon and A$30M from Tropicana.

The company added that its cash and bullion as at 30 September 2023 increased to A$250M from A$243M as at 30 June 2023, after investing A$64M in capital expenditure, and A$13M in exploration and $4M on McPhillamys.

Importantly, the company said that its production guidance for FY24 remains unchanged at 415,000 - 455,000 ounces. Commenting on the company’s hedge book, Regis said, “From 1 July 2024 the impact of the hedge book will be removed, at which point the company expects to realize an increase of more than A$42M per quarter in pre-tax cash flow (at current spot prices).”

Regis indicated that it holds dominant positions on the Duketon and Albany-Fraser (Tropicana) Greenstone Belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, operating several open pit and underground mines on these belts.

The company is also progressing the McPhillamys gold project in the Central Western region of New South Wales, a large-scale open pit gold mine within a prospective land package.

Veteran Australian coach Stephen Meehan takes charge of MLR's Toronto ArrowsStephen Meehan, whose coaching journey has taken him from his native Australia to France, England and Japan, has been named head coach of the Toronto Arrows. Read more ⮕