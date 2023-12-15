Australian Accent Causes Naming Issues for Parents

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Although many of us have had a good laugh making fun of the Australian accent on social media, more specifically, of the way they pronounce the word “no” as a prolongated “naaauuur”, one Aussie has shown that the down under way of saying certain things isn’t all the joy it is cut out to be.

Taking to her TikTok page, Hannah Sands went on a rant about her fellow Aussie being incapable of pronouncing her son’s name. In a video that she posted, which has received 26,500 views, the musician said: “Some people don’t tell you when you become a parent how f***ing weird it is when you name your baby. Not like it’s not enough of a f**k around picking a name for your baby, but picking a name that no one can pronounce, it’s been a time. F**k me!”She continued: “Australians are so annoying with names that are like, the tiniest bit foreig





boredpanda » / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Causes Delay in Las Vegas Grand Prix PracticeThe first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted after Carlos Sainz Jr.'s Ferrari damaged a water valve cover. The session was delayed for track repairs and spectators were removed from viewing areas. Despite the setback, drivers are confident about the race.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Sugar Strike in Vancouver Causes Shortages and Higher Costs for Small BusinessesA bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers. Across Western Canada, small businesses that depend on sugar are struggling with shortages and higher costs as labour action at one of the country's few sugar processing facilities stretches into a seventh week.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Bed Bug Outbreak Causes Panic at Paris Fashion WeekAn outbreak of bed bugs during Paris Fashion Week has caused panic. Research shows that Toronto and Vancouver are the worst affected cities in Canada. Understanding their behavior and taking preventive measures is crucial to avoid infestations.

Source: macleans - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Selena Gomez's New Relationship Causes DramaSelena Gomez recently announced her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, causing a stir. Find out more about their drama-inducing relationship and Blanco's notable work with Gomez and other artists.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

Australian Model Christian Wilkins Sparks Outrage with Sheer Outfit at ARIA AwardsAustralian model Christian Wilkins' see-through outfit at the ARIA Awards caused controversy among viewers. While some praised his professionalism, others criticized his attire.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Australian Job Gains Remain Strong While Unemployment Edges UpAustralian job gains remain strong while unemployment edges up. China housing gloom worsens as prices fall most in eight years. Israel latest: troops enter Gaza hospital, US frustration builds. China Huarong buys 5% stake in Citic for $1.74 billion. Binance to start Thai crypto exchange with billionaire Sarath. Swedish fund Alecta referred to police over Heimstaden stake. Japan's exports rise at slower pace amid fragile recovery. New Zealand houses taking less time to sell as buyers emerge. 'Weird' muni bond for Virginia tire recycler offers juicy yield, no risk. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »