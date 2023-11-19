Australia Wins Cricket World Cup for Sixth Time

Australia won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time Sunday, ending India's dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head's 137. His match-winning knock of 137 silenced them completely.

Sunday's Cricket World Cup final belonged to Travis Head, the modest, moustache-wearing Australian who started the tournament sidelined by a broken left hand and ended it getting hugged and slapped on the back by jubilant teammates as he walked off the field soaked in sweat following his player-of-the-match display in the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium. "To be able to do that on the biggest stage, in front of a full house, under all that pressure," Head said, "is something I'll be able to look back on later in my life." He's compiling quite the list of star performances





