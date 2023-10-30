Australia Walks Away From EU Trade Talks Over Agriculture

(Bloomberg) -- Australia has walked away for the second time in three months from talks with the European Union toward a free trade deal, almost certainly pushing any agreement into next year or beyond.GM Hit With More Strikes While Stellantis Reaches Deal With UAW

The two sides have been working on a free trade agreement for more than five years and while there was broad consensus across most areas, a few remaining agricultural issues were threatening to derail the entire compact. Australia was pushing for greater access to the European market for its beef, mutton and sugar, while Brussels wants an end to the use of certain geographic locators on products such as Prosecco and feta.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis had told reporters in Osaka on Saturday that the deal with Australia was “within reach” with some hurdles remaining. Farrell told Australian media earlier on Sunday that he’d been talking with the French delegation over the weekend in Osaka to try to reach a breakthrough. headtopics.com

“Today’s decision was a hard one, but ultimately it was the right one,” NFF President David Jochinke said in a statement on Monday. “It’s disappointing the Europeans weren’t willing to put something commercially meaningful on the table.”Not concluding the deal in Osaka is a “disastrous result” for something that is strategically important to both sides, according to Jason Collins, chief executive officer of the European-Australian Business Council.

"The window of opportunity is closing and there is no more time for delay, there is a deal ready to be done," according to the EABC's Collins, who was in Osaka for the talks.

