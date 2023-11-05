Australia to Name New Reserve Bank Deputy Governor

Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers plans to name a new Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor in the next month, after Michele Bullock vacated the role to become RBA governor. Shortlisted candidates, including some international and external candidates, are being interviewed. The Reserve Bank review recommended the establishment of a governance board to guide and oversee RBA management.

