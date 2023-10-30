Australia says EU trade deal is likely years away after rejecting terms

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsCANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia has rejected European Union proposals for a free trade agreement, and a deal is now unlikely to be reached for several years, Australian government ministers said on Monday.
The two sides have been negotiating since 2018, with Australia eager to boost agricultural exports by removing EU tariffs and expanding quotas, and Europe likely to gain greater access to Australia's critical minerals industry.
"I came to Osaka with the intention to finalise a free trade agreement," Farrell said in a statement. Australia's agriculture minister, Murray Watt, said the EU - one of the world's largest markets - had only slightly tweaked the proposal it put on the table three months ago. headtopics.com
Watt said it would be some time before the Australian government and EU leadership would be able to negotiate a deal because of upcoming elections in EU.