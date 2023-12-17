Australia Says China’s Wine Tariffs Could End Early Next Year BOJ Isn’t Ready for a Requiem to the Negative-Rate Era Most Germans Want New Government, Early Elections, Poll Shows Canada’s ATB Capital to Liquidate Failed Hedge Fund Traynor Ridge The Countdown for a Bitcoin ETF Decision Is Approaching a Critical Deadline Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria Plan Joint Force to Clear Mines Floating in Black Sea Private Credit Is the Hot New Thing, But Its Roots Go Back to 1980s Junk Bonds Sheikh Nawaf, Kuwait Emir Who Sought Political Reset, Dies at 86 Russia Says It Shot Down Almost 40 Ukrainian Drones Overnight Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up Ottawa shares figures on FHSA uptake as contribution deadline approaches Dale Jackson: 4 tax-saving dates to mark on your 2024 investment calendar Canadians lose financial confidence amid economic concerns: index Canada's high court to rule if bankruptcy wipes out court-ordered fines in B.C





Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he won't withdraw Canada from Paris AgreementWhile it may not be an endorsement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that he is not proposing to withdraw Canada from the landmark international climate treaty — the Paris Agreement. .

Canada's debt servicing costs to spike in coming years, says finance ministerThe cost to service the federal government's sizeable debtload will spike in the years ahead — and those public debt charges will eat up much more of Ottawa's revenue than they have in recent years, according to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fall economic statement, tabled today.

Bank of Canada Governor says interest rates may be high enough to control inflationBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated that interest rates may now be high enough to get inflation under control, but emphasized the need to stay vigilant to prevent another surge in prices.

Canada is a significant producer and exporter of fentanyl, says RCMP officerThe head of the RCMP unit responsible for fighting organized crime says Canada is not just a significant producer of fentanyl — we also export it. Organized crime groups in Canada are using precursor chemicals to produce the deadly drug for both the domestic market and for sales abroad, Mathieu Bertrand said in an interview with CBC's.

Canada's Food System Needs a Jumpstart, Says Cranberry ProducerPeter Dhillon, president and CEO of the cranberry producer Richberry Group, believes that Canada's food system is facing challenges due to geopolitical issues, climate change, and a shrinking rate of food production. He emphasizes the need for collective action to address these issues.

Right-wing U.S. media covered fiction as fact: A non-existent terrorist attack from Canada at Rainbow BridgeFor a few hours Wednesday afternoon, Canada appeared to be staring down the barrel of an unwelcome and potentially painful international crisis. Some U.S. media began describing it as a terrorist explosion, caused by a vehicle entering from Canada. There was no attack from Canada; the incident occurred entirely on U.S. soil; in fact, authorities don't believe it was a terrorist attack at all. That didn't stop a candidate for president of the United States from appearing on Fox News to promote an aspect of his platform: Building a border wall with Canada

