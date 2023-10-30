Australia's Free Trade Negotiations with EU Fail to Make Progress

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australia's trade minister said on Monday that free trade negotiations with European Union officials in Japan over the weekend had failed to make progress.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell met his EU counterpart, Valdis Dombrovskis, at a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) trade ministers in the Japanese city of Osaka on Oct. 28-29. "Unfortunately we have not been able to make progress," he added. "Negotiations will continue, and I am hopeful that one day we will sign a deal that benefits both Australia and our European friends."

Watt said it would be some time before the Australian government and EU leadership would be able to negotiate a deal because of upcoming elections in EU. Australia wants a deal to boost its farm exports by removing EU tariffs and expanding quotas. Europe, meanwhile, is likely to gain greater access to Australia's critical minerals industry.

