Australia’s Export Reach Shows Limit of China’s Trade ‘Coercion’

Bitcoin Price Could Reach $50,000 by Year End, Analyst SuggestsMarket analyst CRYPTOHELL predicts that Bitcoin has the potential to hit between $44,000 to $47,300 based on Fibonacci levels. Factors such as the spot ETF possible approval and long-term holders accumulating further support the projection. Read more ⮕

Solana Outages Diminish as Prices Reach New HighsOutages on the Solana network have decreased, leading to a surge in prices. However, the coins were unable to sustain the rally. Meanwhile, Solana Labs co-founder suggests using Ethereum as a layer-2 for the Solana blockchain. Read more ⮕

United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Contract with Ford MotorThe United Auto Workers have outlined the key details of their tentative contract with Ford Motor, including significant investments in factories, raises for workers, and improved benefits. Read more ⮕

Canada's Unifor union, St. Lawrence Seaway reach tentative deal, ending strikeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Toyota’s Global Sales, Output Reach Record 5.6 Million VehiclesToyota Motor Corp.’s global sales climbed 8.3% in April to September from a year earlier to a record 5,596,183 vehicles, putting the world’s biggest carmaker on track for another year of strong gains thanks to robust demand and an improvement in supply conditions. Read more ⮕

Infrastructure Wipeout in Gaza Leaves Aid Slow to Reach Affected AreasThe recent infrastructure wipeout in Gaza has left the lines of communication and internet completely cut off, resulting in slow aid delivery. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to take responsibility for intelligence failures. Fears grow for the safety of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas. Rallies in Canada condemn Israeli airstrikes, demanding an end to the bombardment. The search for the suspected gunman in the Maine mass shooting has ended, but motives remain unknown. Read more ⮕