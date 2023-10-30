Australia retail sales rise 0.9% in Sept, beat forecasts

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose at a solid pace in September, beating forecasts, data showed on Monday, suggesting that a rate hike could come as soon as next week.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed nominal retail sales rose 0.9% in September from August, accelerating from an upwardly revised gain of 0.3% the previous month. Analysts had looked for an increase of 0.3%.(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43

