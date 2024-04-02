Auston Matthews scores 60th goal as Maple Leafs beat Sabres 3-0

Captain John Tavares scored the opening goal in his 1,100th NHL game, and Nicholas Robertson also scored in helping the Maple Leafs maintain their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division. Auston Matthews became the league's first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years, scoring with 5:37 left to cap the scoring.
With chants of “MVP! MVP!” raining from the stands,The 26-year-old from Arizona joins a group of eight NHL players to have multiple 60-goal seasons, and is the first since Pavel Bure had back-to-back 60-goal campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks in 1992-93 and 1993-94. Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 19 saves in his first outing since allowing four goals on nine shots in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday night
