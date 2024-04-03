Auston Matthews' Quest for 70 Goals

With 62 goals in 73 games, Auston Matthews needs eight goals over the Toronto Maple Leafs’ final eight regular season games to reach the 70-goal mark. This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024. Once upon a time, Matthews was +600 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at FanDuel. Auston Matthews has the most goals since the 2016-17 NHL season! By the time the opening night of the NHL season rolled around, Matthews was +300 to win the Rocket at FanDuel.

It was essentially last call to bet on the Rocket Richard Trophy market at FanDuel. It’s easy to forget now, but Matthews started the season with 14 goals in his first 21 games – a relatively slow start by his remarkable standards. In December, he more than doubled that goal total with 15 goals in just 12 games

Captain John Tavares scored the opening goal in his 1,100th NHL game, and Nicholas Robertson also scored in helping the Maple Leafs maintain their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division. Auston Matthews became the league's first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years, scoring with 5:37 left to cap the scoring. With chants of "MVP! MVP!" raining from the stands,The 26-year-old from Arizona joins a group of eight NHL players to have multiple 60-goal seasons, and is the first since Pavel Bure had back-to-back 60-goal campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks in 1992-93 and 1993-94. Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 19 saves in his first outing since allowing four goals on nine shots in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday night.

