AUS WEEKEND: St. F.X. finishes football regular season at 8-0, will face SMU in semifinal

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsThe undefeated St. Francis Xavier X-Men, who haven't suffered a loss to an AUS opponent since 2019, will host the Saint Mary’s Huskies in Antigonish on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.).

The winners will play for the Loney Bowl conference championship, hosted by the highest remaining seed. Malcolm Bussey had 23 carries for 159 yards and scored three times to lead the X-Men to a 40-10 victory at Huskies Stadium. Receiver Ben Harrington accumulated 216 all-purpose yards, including four receptions for 102 yards.

Ben Hadley kicked three field goals to give him an AUS record 24 for the season breaking former SMU kicker Justin Palardy's record of 23 set in 2009.The defending AUS men’s champion St. F.X. X-Men improved to 2-0 after dumping the UNB Reds 94-74 on Saturday evening in Fredericton. headtopics.com

In other action, Dalhousie dropped Cape Breton 92-66, Acadia edged Saint Mary’s 97-92 and UPEI slipped past Memorial 72-61.

Explore the Archives of Sault Ste. Marie Public LibraryDiscover the rich heritage of Sault Ste. Marie at the North Branch Library on Nov. 24. Get a glimpse of fascinating documents, photographs, and relics that shape the city's history. Free event, registration required. Read more ⮕

Biden presses Netanyahu on protecting civilians, increasing aid for GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Biden presses Netanyahu on protecting civilians, increasing aid for GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

'Like I said, no dogs:' Antagonist Patrick Beverley mocks Raptors againExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

One person dies in head-on crash in Annapolis ValleyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's family 'heartbroken' by 'Friends' star's deathExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕