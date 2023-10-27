AUS VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary's Huskies star Olivia Bell hopes for storybook ending to career

The 23-year-old middle hitter has piled up many individual awards in her four years as the Huskies’ go-to attacker

“I can’t say enough about Olivia,” said Russell, a three-time AUS coach of the year. “ She has played every single match for her career. She’s always focused on trying to do better for her teammates and wants nothing but to win for her teammates.

The Huskies have been in a few championship matches over those 10 years but haven’t been able to claim the elusive banner. “We’re probably deeper than we’ve ever been,” said Russell. “You will see a lot of offence, we have a lot of big bangers that can put balls away. They are definitely driven." headtopics.com

Second-year setter Taylor Lougheed runs the show, but Bell is the go-to player. The six-foot-one middle from La Have, had a career-high 261 kills and 313.5 points last season. “I think it’s the first year ever that we pretty much had the whole team returning, which is really exciting,” said Russell. “The girls are champing at the bit and the coaches are excited to get started. We know it’s going to be a tough season, everyone in our conference has upgraded.”

The Tigers are led by reigning conference MVP and first-team All-Canadian Lucy Glen-Carter. The six-foot left-side returns for her final year. Last season, Glen-Carter compiled a league-best 368 kills and led the nation with 4.72 kills per set. headtopics.com

One major change for the Tigers comes on the bench with former Dal setting great Michelle Aucoin taking over as interim head coach. “I feel grateful to have the opportunity to step into such a successful program,” said Aucoin. “Having a chance to lead the program you played for and care deeply about is a dream for me.”National berths"It’s going to be a great fight to see who ends up on top," said Russell."Our conference has become one of the stronger ones if you take B.C. out of there. We are having a lot of success in inter-conference play with Ontario teams and Quebec teams.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson to play for Pan Am Games goldSANTIAGO, Chile — The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match at the Pan American Games. Read more ⮕

Beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson to play for Pan Am Games goldSANTIAGO, Chile — The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match at the Pan American Games. Read more ⮕

Beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson to play for Pan Am Games goldSANTIAGO, Chile — The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match at the Pan American Games. Read more ⮕

Canadian beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson to play for Pan Am Games goldThe Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match at the Pan American Games. Read more ⮕

Beach volleyball duo Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson to play for Pan Am Games goldCanadian beach volleyball team of Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson advance to Pan Am Games gold-medal match Read more ⮕

Canada’s flag-bearing volleyball duo set to play for Pan Am goldCanada has won 83 medals (29 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze) in six days of competition Read more ⮕