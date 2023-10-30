AUS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP: St. Francis Xavier X-Men end 29-year drought, win league championship in emotional game over Cape Breton

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsTwenty-nine years after winning their last Atlantic University Sport men’s soccer championship, the X-Men defeated the host Cape Breton Capers 2-0 in the league championship game at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday.

St. FX’s Samuel Diltz stopped all four shots he faced. Cape Breton’s Daniel Clarke stopped four of six shots.“I’m over the moon for everyone involved,” he said. “This place (Sydney) holds a special place in my heart, so it’s tough to see a lot of faces that I know on the other side of the final.”AUS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS: All Cape Breton, St. Francis Xavier championship Sunday in Sydney

Zastavnyy would seal the deal for the Antigonish-based university with a goal late in the second half in the 88th minute. Le would later receive a red card in the 77th minute followed by Cunha picking up his second yellow card in the 86th minute which was accompanied by the red card. headtopics.com

Jack Kennedy of the St. Francis Xavier X-Men, left, and Jacob Spizzirri of the Cape Breton Capers battle for the battle ball during Atlantic University Sport men’s soccer championship game action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. The X-Men won the game 2-0. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser“I think when you have a team that’s a perennial champion, they (Cape Breton) don’t want to let go of that easily and their pride was hurt today,” said Kennedy.

