Atwill-Morin ‘superheroes’ rappel to entertain young Montreal hospital patients - constructconnect.com

ATWILL-MORIN — Rope access technicians from Atwill-Morin dressed as superheroes entertained young patients at Montreal’s Sainte-Justine health care facility.

MONTREAL — Rope access technicians from the Quebec construction company Atwill-Morin played superhero for a day recently in Montreal to entertain young patients at the city’s Sainte-Justine health care centre., the third edition of which was held on Oct. 18 under the theme of superheroes. Atwill-Morin’s rope-access technicians were dressed as well-known superheroes as they rappelled down the exterior walls, stopping to wave to young patients.

The technicians were able to communicate directly with the youngsters via a radio communication system. The trades workers typically perform masonry, carpentry, inspections or welding while suspended sometimes hundreds of feet down the side of a building, attached by rope to a secure anchor point on the roof. headtopics.com

The Rallye is a team-building event organized by the Cercle de Sainte-Justine and supported by the Montreal business community. This year’s goal is to raise $475,000 to support pediatric health. “As entrepreneurs running a responsible company, fathers of families and citizens sensitive to the cause of children’s health, we had no choice but to give back and help instil hope of a cure for these sick children,” said Matthew Atwill-Morin, president and CEO of the company, in a statement.

