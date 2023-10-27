Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, left to right, field questions at the closing news conference at a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Halifax on March 21, 2022. Atlantic premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada, saying it will help the region cope with inflation.

“There’s a lot of home heating oil used in Nova Scotia so the changes will help them heat their homes this winter and make life a little more affordable … which is a good thing,” he said.Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said in an interview Friday he'd been lobbying Ottawa for “months and months, trying to make them aware that adding 18 cents a litre to home heating fuel was going to put thousands of Islanders in a very precarious situation.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said in a written statement his Liberal government is pleased the prime minister was listening to the provincial premiers’ requests.altogether. “It is costing us more money to live and work, and it’s the root cause of the situation we’re in. So, let’s get rid of it,” he said Friday at the legislature. headtopics.com

The retreat has provided federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre fuel for a series of “Axe the Tax” rallies he’s hosting in the region. He held one Thursday night in Windsor, N.S., and he was set to host one on Friday night in St. John’s.

“Remember, he (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) is saying if he gets re-elected in the next election, a year later, he will put the tax back on home heating oil,” Poilievre told reporters. At the same time, Ottawa introduced a new clean fuel standard to offset emissions from gasoline and diesel, which saw the public utilities board that set gas prices in the Atlantic provinces raise prices by as much as eight cents a litre. headtopics.com

Food bank usage on the rise in Atlantic Canada, according to latest hunger report card

