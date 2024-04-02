Atlanta Braves Reliever Bummer Not Focused on Facing Former White Sox Teammates

Atlanta Braves reliever Aaron Bummer elected not to "drop names" when asked which former Chicago White Sox teammates he might want to face this week. Given Chicago's offensive struggles to start the season, a less diplomatic respondent might have taken more time to answer the question. The White Sox already have been shut out twice in their four games entering Tuesday night's visit from the Braves after Atlanta romped 9-0 in Monday's series opener.

Still seeking its first win of the season, Chicago will try to slow an Atlanta team that has produced 34 runs while winning three of four out of the gate. Every Braves starter collected at least one hit on Monday. Austin Riley had two hits, including a three-run home run, en route to four RBIs. Ozzie Albies added a pair of hits and drove in a run in the rain-shortened, eight-inning game. Orlando Arcia hit a two-run double for the Braves and is battin

