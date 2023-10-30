At least 1 person seriously injured after crash on Hwy. 427 near Malton

Peel paramedics told CP24 that at least one person was injured in the crash and their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A video capturing a high-speed crash on a Toronto highway has led to the driver being sentenced to jail. The footage shows the driver losing control of their vehicle, causing a multi-car collision. The incident resulted in injuries to several individuals involved. The court deemed the driver's actions reckless and dangerous, leading to a jail sentence as a consequence.

RCMP is asking for help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 102 near Miller Lake. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after colliding with another car, leaving a passenger seriously injured. Anyone with information is urged to contact Halifax RCMP.

The Town of Yarmouth is pleased to announce that off-highway vehicles (OHVs) will now be permitted to travel along Water Street, connecting two rail trails and local businesses. The new bylaw, unanimously approved by Yarmouth Town Council, allows OHVs that meet specific requirements to access Water Street. This decision comes after years of advocacy and the passing of Bill 273, which grants towns the power to enact their own bylaws for OHV access.

A 19-year-old driver was caught speeding at 167 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa. Stunt driving charges come with a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day licence suspension.

An enforcement blitz conducted by police, the MTO and conservation officers on Highway 144 resulted in several charges. Over 400 contacts were made with vehicles, resulting in 117 Mandatory Alcohol Screening tests. Conservation Officers issued seven charges and 11 warnings, while the MTO issued multiple charges and seized plates on commercial motor vehicles.

A vehicle rally in Toronto attracted thousands of participants as it moved west along Highway 401 and arrived at Nathan Phillips Square. Toronto police are unsure if the group is headed to a second destination. Increased police presence is expected due to large-scale demonstrations happening over the weekend.