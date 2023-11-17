Asylum-seeker found dead outside former shelter in Brampton

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the death of an asylum-seeker camped outside a former Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night should be a wake up call to other levels of government who need to provide immediate support to municipalities dealing with the growing refugee crisis. "We have been warning senior levels of government since July this was going to happen," Brown told reporters during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. "It's beyond comprehension that we have allowed this to happen.

When I got the news of a fatality yesterday, my heart broke, it sunk." Peel Regional Police told CP24 that the man was found on Wednesday morning outside a building located at 1767 Dundas Street East, the former site of the Peel Family Shelter, which relocated to a new address last year. In a written statement, Peel police said officers were called to the area at around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man inside a tent without vital signs. The man, who police said is in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the fatality has been deemed "non-suspicious.

