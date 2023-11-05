Asthmatic Bangladesh Cricketers Stay Indoors Due to Poor Air Quality in Delhi

Asthmatic Bangladesh cricketers remained indoors ahead of their World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in smog-shrouded New Delhi due to the poor air quality. The Delhi government has extended the closure of primary schools and suggested online learning for other classes. The air quality index (AQI) read an alarming 460 on Sunday. Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe said they were minimizing exposing their players to such conditions.

