Asphalt project requires $200,000 budget top up

Paving costs have now escalated to the point the city is adding $200,000 to its original $500,000 budget to pave the stretch of Lakelse Ave. from Apsley to the old Skeena Bridge.New asphalt for a smoother driving surface along the one-kilometre section of Lakelse will complement the multi-use separated pathway completed in early summer so that surface water will run along the curb and gutter stormwater works that were part of the pathway construction.

Not paving this year runs the risk of an even higher cost next year, city engineering and public works director Ben Reinbolt told council Oct. 23 in asking for a budget increase. And not paving means motorists will continue to drive on a rough surface until next spring when the project can be completed.

Accordingly, the paving contract was put out to tender at the same time as city staffers worked to line up a company to remove the existing top layer. There are no local companies who do the milling but staffers found an out-of-town company on its way to a job at the LNG Canada site in Kitimat. headtopics.com

But there were no bidders to pave Lakelse, leaving staffers to work with the one local paving contractor large enough to handle the job to undertake it before winter. The new price of $700,000 includes a 10 per cent bump to pay for additional labour and equipment so that asphalt can be fully laid and packed in colder weather.

He did say that should council decide not to pave this year, the city would work with a local smaller contractor to fill in the worst sections of the rough driving surface. It’s work that would have to be done anyway to prepare the surface for a top layer, Reinbolt added. headtopics.com

Read more:

TerraceStandard »

Big Tech’s Disappointing Earnings Erase $200 Billion in ValueThe so-called Magnificent Seven technology companies that have powered this year’s US stock rally are posting disappointing earnings, wiping $200 billion off their market value and threatening to push the S&P 500 into a correction. Read more ⮕

Big Tech’s disappointing earnings erase $200 billion in valueThe 'Magnificent Seven' tech companies are posting disappointing earnings, wiping $200 billion off their market value and threatening to push the S&P 500... Read more ⮕

Nova Scotia premier says key election promise of corporate tax rebate may not proceedGovernment officials have estimated the promise could cost the province around $200 million in revenue. Read more ⮕

AUS VOLLEYBALL: Saint Mary's Huskies star Olivia Bell hopes for storybook ending to careerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Tusk Hopes EU May Unlock First Funds for Poland in DecemberPoland’s Donald Tusk said the country could start to access blocked European Union aid as soon as in December if he’s able to form a governing coalition, putting the pressure on the president to speed up the handover of power after elections. Read more ⮕

Bedouin family hopes four relatives held in Gaza will return 'in peace'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕