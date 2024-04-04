Asian shares rise on expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts

Asian shares mostly rose Thursday after a firm finish on Wall Street, as expectations remained solid for U.S. interest rate cuts this year. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to 39,773.14. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,817.30. South Korea's Kospi added 1.3% to 2,742.00.

Analysts say Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) facilities may get quicker-than-expected relief — easing concerns about production halts — after a powerful earthquake struck Wednesday, killing at least nine people. Trading was closed in Taiwan on Thursday and Friday for national holidays. “Market participants took comfort in the weaker-than-expected U.S. services purchasing managers index overnight, which offset the surprise rebound in manufacturing activities earlier in the week and suggest that overall demand may still remain tame for the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.On Wall Street, the S&P 500 inched up by 5.68 points, or 0.2%, to 2,995.11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 26,201.04, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 8,020.21

