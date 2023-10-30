Asia stocks dip on Middle East, central bank meetings

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday as Israel's push into Gaza stirred fears of a wider conflict ahead of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Japan, the latter of which might see a policy tightening.

"The price action is bad as SPX could not defend a key 4,200 level; risk is it heads to the 200-week moving average of 3,941 before a trading rally," BofA analysts said. Risk appetite was dulled by Israel's push to surround Gaza's main city in a self-declared"second phase" of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.0% amid speculation the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy after its two-day policy meeting wraps up on Tuesday. "Remaining uncertainty about the wage outlook, combined with stresses in global bond markets could prompt the BOJ to err on the side of caution, making our view that YCC will be scrapped a very close call," said analysts at Barclays. headtopics.com

Abandoning YCC altogether would likely see Japanese bond yields rise and add to pressure on global markets already bruised by a vicious sell-off in U.S. Treasuries.Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 4.87% on Monday, having climbed 30 basis points so far this month and touched 16-year peaks at 5.021%.

The sharp rise in market borrowing costs has convinced analysts the Federal Reserve will stand pat at its policy meeting this week, with futures implying a 97% chance of rates staying at 5.25-5.5%. headtopics.com

Job figures due Friday are forecast to show U.S. payrolls rose a still solid 188,000 in October, after September's blockbuster gain, but annual growth in average earnings is still seen slowing to 4.0% from 4.2%.

