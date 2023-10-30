Asia stocks dip on Middle East, central bank meetings

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday as Israel's push into Gaza stirred fears of a wider conflict ahead of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Japan, the latter of which might see a policy tightening.

Early on Monday, S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3% to 4,152, following Friday's sharp retreat, while Nasdaq futures added 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.0% amid speculation the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy after its two-day policy meeting wraps up on Tuesday.

"The BOJ could still opt to revise policy but less drastically, perhaps by raising the ceiling for 10-year yields as it did in July." The sharp rise in market borrowing costs has convinced analysts the Federal Reserve will stand pat at its policy meeting this week, with futures implying a 97% chance of rates staying at 5.25-5.5%. headtopics.com

The Bank of England is also expected to stay on hold this week, with markets pricing around a 70% chance it is done tightening altogether."Likewise, the fall in global equity markets and the ongoing uncertainty around the Hamas-Israel conflict has not done much to drive the dollar higher against risk-sensitive currencies," Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note.

