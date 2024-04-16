Asia-focused hedge funds thrive in Q1 2024 on Japanese stock rally

HONG KONG - Asia-focused hedge funds started 2024 with a strong first quarter, cashing in on a prolonged rally in Japanese stocks, a tentative turnaround in Chinese equities, and a boom in artificial intelligence stocks.

Asia-focused multi-strategy hedge funds that invest in different asset classes such as equities and commodities posted a 3.7% return, Eurekahedge data as of April 16 showed. “Equity long-short and multi-manager platforms have benefited from strong markets such as Japan and India,” said Benjamin Low, a senior investment director at global investment advisory firm Cambridge Associates.Even some China-focused hedge funds were able to ride the volatility and post decent returns.

Betting on Chinese food delivery giant Meituan helped Hong Kong-based First Beijing yield returns of 6.3%, according to a source who was briefed on its performance.

