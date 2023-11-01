As much we talk about financial fraud, too many people are getting sucked in

As much talk as there is about fraud risk in the financial world, too many people are getting sucked in and losing money. We’re at a point where every finance-related e-mail, text, phone call or door-to-door contact must be challenged. When in doubt, back away, delete or say no.
“We went from seeing a handful of fraud complaints every quarter to them being like our number 2 issue,” Ms. Bradley said. “And those complaints are mainly coming from the crypto space. It’s a really unfortunate trend, but on the positive side we’ve seen it drop in the last quarter.”
OBSI is where you go for compensation after trying the complaint process at your bank or investment dealer with no success. OBSI investigates complaints with merit and in roughly one-third of cases rules in favour of compensating the complainant.
Another reason for the spike in complaints is the precarious state of the economy and volatile financial markets. “Complaints about interest rates have been a rising issue this year, where they were fairly negligible in recent years,” Ms. Bradley said. “These complaints often relate to miscommunication or misunderstandings about interest rates, and sometimes miscalculations.”
OBSI was in the news recently because the federal government has made it the sole external complaints body for banking, effective Nov. 1, 2024. Over the years, several big banks have dumped OBSI in favour of a complaint adjudicator they themselves chose.
