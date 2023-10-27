As inflation pressures grow, Bank of Canada execs take home millions in bonuses: CTF

Despite its governor warning business leaders not to factor soaring inflation into worker compensation, Canada’s central bank handed out millions of dollars in bonuses to nearly all of its top executives last year., all but two of the Bank of Canada’s 82 executives received some sort of “performance pay” in 2022, totalling $3.5 million.

“The PMP (performance management program) encourages excellent performance in the senior ranks of the public service by recognizing and rewarding the achievement of results linked to business plans and government objectives and the demonstration of leadership competencies,” reads an explainer published by the Government of Canada.

Performance pay consists of “at-risk pay” — a variable amount that must be re-earned each year, and an additional bonus amount if performance goes above and beyond. At-risk pay for agency heads or governor-in-council appointees ranges from 10.6 to 20.4 per cent, with bonuses between three and eight per cent. headtopics.com

Deputy Ministers could earn an additional 20 to 30 per cent of at-risk pay, with bonuses between six and nine per cent, while chief executive officers of crown corporations can earn at-risk pay bonuses of up to 33 per cent.The average amount of compensation for each executive works out to around $43,700.

“Executives at the Bank of Canada shouldn’t be showering themselves with big bonuses when Canadians can’t afford gas, groceries or mortgages,” Terrazzano said. “Most organizations don’t give 98 per cent of their executives bonuses when they have their worst year in four decades.”While speaking at an event last July hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned attendees against triggering a wage-price spiral by not using high inflation as an excuse to raise wages.“Don’t build that into longer-term contracts. Don’t build that into wage contracts. headtopics.com

