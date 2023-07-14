Art Gallery of Ontario's Indigenous curator leaves job

Wanda Nanibush, curator of Indigenous Art at the Art Gallery of Ontario, left her job last week in what the institution calls a mutual decision. She had been outspoken and caused friction with some at the gallery and in the arts community. Nanibush is a celebrated Anishinaabe curator who joined the AGO in 2016. She recently won the Toronto Book Award for her co-authored book.

She has publicly supported Palestinian causes both recently and in the past, linking the experience of Indigenous peoples in Canada to that of Palestinians





