Art Gallery of Ontario Faces Criticism Over Departure of Indigenous Curator

The Art Gallery of Ontario faced intense criticism over the departure of its celebrated Indigenous curator Wanda Nanibush, pictured, earlier this month. Until this fall, I thought that when it came to tricky issues such as gender equity or reconciliation, the National Gallery of Canada was talking the talk but the Art Gallery of Ontario was walking the walk.

“Look, we have designated a whole wall for female artists!” the National Gallery proclaimed while also unveiling a splashy new Indigenous-centred rebranding. Meanwhile, at the AGO, the radical changes to the installation of Canadian and contemporary art were going on with much less fanfare. But then the AGO launched a fall programme in which the three principal exhibitions feature work by white male Americans, and parted company in November with Nanibush is just the latest Canadian art curator to leave their post in politically charged circumstances, a year after the National Gallery parted company with Indigenous curator Greg Hill and chief curator Kitty Scot





